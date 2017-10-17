Edition:
Remy Cointreau SA (RCOP.PA)

RCOP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

107.40EUR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.35 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
€107.75
Open
€107.55
Day's High
€108.05
Day's Low
€107.25
Volume
9,357
Avg. Vol
74,344
52-wk High
€109.70
52-wk Low
€69.27

About

Remy Cointreau SA is a France-based company engaged in the production and distribution of wines and spirits. The Company's activities are divided into two segments. Cognac, which offers a range of products under the Remy Martin brand and Liqueurs and Spirits, distributing liquors under the Cointreau, Izarra and Passoa brand... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.74
Market Cap(Mil.): €5,304.51
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 50.33
Dividend: 1.65
Yield (%): 1.57

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 33.57 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.70 10.90
ROE: -- 7.97 14.09

Latest News about RCOP.PA

Strong demand from China, U.S. boost Remy Cointreau sales

PARIS Remy Cointreau on Tuesday said demand in the United States and China for its luxury cognacs helped to boost second-quarter sales, but the drinks group kept market expectations in check for the rest of the year.

17 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Strong demand from China, U.S. boost Remy Cointreau sales

* Shares down 1.49 pct (Recasts to focus on U.S. emphasis, China trends, outlook, adds shares)

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Remy Cointreau proposes dividend of 1.65 euros per share

* GENERAL MEETING DECIDED TO GRANT EVERY SHAREHOLDER OPTION OF RECEIVING PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IN CASH OR IN SHARES FOR ENTIRE DIVIDEND PAID

25 Jul 2017

Remy Cointreau cautious on profit outlook despite sales surge

PARIS Remy Cointreau struck a cautious note on its profit outlook due to planned investments on Thursday, although the French drinks company exceeded market forecasts with its first-quarter sales.

20 Jul 2017

UPDATE 2-Remy Cointreau cautious on profit outlook despite sales surge

* Q1 group sales up 8 pct l-f-l vs est. 4.7 pct (Recasts with CFO comments, shares)

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Remy Cointreau very positive on China for rest of year - CFO

July 20 Remy Cointreau CFO Luca Marotta tells analysts

20 Jul 2017

Drinks group Remy's Q1 sales beat forecasts as Chinese recovery strengthens

PARIS, July 20 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said sales growth accelerated in the first quarter, beating expectations, driven by a rebound in demand for premium cognac in China.

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Orpar places EUR 200 mln zero-coupon bond exchangeable for Rémy Cointreau shares

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT SUCCESSFULLY PLACED ZERO COUPON BONDS EXCHANGEABLE FOR RÉMY COINTREAU SHARES DUE JUNE 2024 FOR A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 200 MILLION

14 Jun 2017

UPDATE 2-Remy Cointreau profits up as China regains taste for cognac

* Looks to raise prices on Louis XIII, Remy Martin cognacs (Recasts with CEO comments, shares)

08 Jun 2017

Remy Cointreau's profits beat forecasts as Chinese market recovers

PARIS, June 8 Remy Cointreau said it would increase its dividend after annual operating profits rose by a stronger-than-expected 13.8 percent, helped by cost controls and improving demand for its premium cognacs in China.

08 Jun 2017
