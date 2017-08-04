Edition:
Redefine Properties Ltd (RDFJ.J)

RDFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,083.00ZAc
2:42pm BST
Change (% chg)

-3.00 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
1,086.00
Open
1,084.00
Day's High
1,089.00
Day's Low
1,075.00
Volume
5,438,691
Avg. Vol
10,637,550
52-wk High
1,175.00
52-wk Low
1,005.00

About

Redefine Properties Limited is a South Africa-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through its local and foreign segments. The local segment is divided into property sectors, including office, retail, industrial and specialized. The Company derives rental income from investments in office, retail,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.27
Market Cap(Mil.): R61,585.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,650.05
Dividend: 44.82
Yield (%): 8.18

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Latest News about RDFJ.J

BRIEF-Redefine Properties appoints Bridgitte Mathews as deputy chairperson and lead independent director

* APPOINTED BRIDGITTE MATHEWS AS DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON AND LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Redefine Properties posts HY pre-tax profit 3.74 billion rand

* HY profit before taxation R3.74 billion versus R937.6 million year ago

08 May 2017
