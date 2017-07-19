Edition:
United Kingdom

Redefine International PLC (RDI.L)

RDI.L on London Stock Exchange

37.84GBp
4:44pm BST
Change (% chg)

-0.30 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
38.14
Open
37.95
Day's High
38.50
Day's Low
37.76
Volume
1,127,025
Avg. Vol
1,773,133
52-wk High
45.00
52-wk Low
35.09

Chart for

About

Redefine International P.L.C. is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's segments include UK Retail, UK Hotels, UK Commercial, Europe and Other. The UK Retail segment consists of approximately six shopping centers and over five retail parks. The UK Hotels segment consists of approximately eight... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.57
Market Cap(Mil.): £696.67
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,828.06
Dividend: 0.98
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Latest News about RDI.L

BRIEF-Redefine to raise stake in International Hotel Properties Limited

* Proposed acquisition of a further stake in International Hotel Properties Limited

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Redefine International posts HY underlying eps of 1.35 pence

* For six months ended 28 february, underlying earnings per share of 1.35 pence, in line with guidance

26 Apr 2017
» More RDI.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More RDI.L Market Views