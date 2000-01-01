Residences Dar Saada SA (RDS.CS)
RDS.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
168.95MAD
3:30pm BST
Change (% chg)
null1.95 (+1.17%)
Prev Close
null167.00
Open
null166.05
Day's High
null168.95
Day's Low
null165.35
Volume
5,083
Avg. Vol
15,726
52-wk High
null244.00
52-wk Low
null160.00
About
Residences Dar Saada SA is a Morocco-based Real Estate developer. The Company operates in the field of Real Estate and aims to build a city within a city. It has finished projects in such cities of Morocco as Casablanca, Oujda, Nouaceur, Skhirat, Berrechid, Fes, Tanger, Agadir and Marrakech. It builds both residential complexes... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|4,507.92
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|26.21
|Dividend:
|3.26
|Yield (%):
|1.90
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09