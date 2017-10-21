Edition:
United Kingdom

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.AS)

RDSa.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

26.02EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€26.02
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
9,172,966
52-wk High
€26.86
52-wk Low
€22.41

Chart for

About

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company's segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): €214,099.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8,289.90
Dividend: 0.39
Yield (%): 6.61

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.92 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

Latest News about RDSa.AS

Iraq may offer Total, Chevron terms different from Shell for Majnoon field development

BAGHDAD Iraq may offer Chevron and Total terms to develop the Majnoon oilfield different from those it had given to Royal Dutch Shell , Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Saturday.

21 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Shell divests from Norway's Polarled pipeline, cuts Nyhamna stake

* Says agreed to sell its 9 percent stake in the Polarled gas pipeline venture and a 3 percent stake in the Nyhamna gas processing plant to Cape Omega for an undisclosed sum

20 Oct 2017

No EU unity for Russia Nord Stream 2 talks - Juncker

BRUSSELS The European Commission on Thursday said that despite a lack of unity among member states over Russia's plans for a new gas pipeline to Germany, it would press ahead to seek support for talks with Russia on its objections.

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-No EU unity for Russia Nord Stream 2 talks -Juncker

* Germany says no need for EU-Russia talks (Adds details of summit, quote)

19 Oct 2017

Shell lifts force majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light crude exports

LONDON, Oct 19 Royal Dutch Shell's subsidiary in Nigeria, SPDC, lifted force majeure on Bonny Light crude oil exports at noon local time (1100 GMT) on Thursday, a spokesman said.

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Indonesia to extend Inpex's Masela LNG contract by 27 years from 2028 -statement

* Period given as "compensation" for earlier changes -minister

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Woodside on track for Myanmar development plan by end-2018 - CEO

* Q3 revenue down 7.5 pct on year; shares drop (Recasts with CEO Coleman interview, analyst comments)

19 Oct 2017

Shell opens first fast electric vehicle charging at UK petrol stations

Oil major Royal Dutch Shell has launched a fast-charging service for electric vehicles at three Shell service stations near London and in northern England, the company said on Wednesday.

18 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Norway's wealth fund objects to UK relaxing share listing rules for state firms

* Invests around 44 bln stg in London Stock Exchange (Adds detail from statement, background)

18 Oct 2017

Shell opens first fast electric vehicle charging at UK petrol stations

Oct 18 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell has launched a fast-charging service for electric vehicles at three Shell service stations near London and in northern England, the company said on Wednesday.

18 Oct 2017
» More RDSa.AS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More RDSa.AS Market Views