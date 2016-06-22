Edition:
Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.L)

RDSa.L on London Stock Exchange

2,313.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,313.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
6,024,066
52-wk High
2,325.50
52-wk Low
1,922.50

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company's segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and... (more)

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): €214,099.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8,289.90
Dividend: 0.39
Yield (%): 6.61

P/E (TTM): -- 17.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.92 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

