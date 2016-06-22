Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSb.L)
RDSb.L on London Stock Exchange
2,363.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,363.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,363.00
2,363.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
5,140,545
5,140,545
52-wk High
2,403.68
2,403.68
52-wk Low
2,006.00
2,006.00
About
The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company's segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.92
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.77
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.
- Blue-chip bargains: Royal Dutch Shell plc, Prudential plc & Rolls-Royce Holding plc
- BP plc & Royal Dutch Shell plc will have to budge up for Saudi Aramco
- What BP plc & Royal Dutch Shell PLC owners need to know about Saudi Aramco's IPO
- What To Look For In Q1 Results From BP Plc And Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- How Royal Dutch Shell Shareholders Will Benefit From Today's Low Prices
- 3 Reasons To Avoid Royal Dutch Shell Plc