Redrow PLC (RDW.L)
RDW.L on London Stock Exchange
641.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
641.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
641.50
641.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,094,605
1,094,605
52-wk High
666.00
666.00
52-wk Low
366.50
366.50
About
Redrow PLC is engaged in residential housing development. The Company is engaged in constructing homes throughout England and Wales. The Company's operations are focused on housebuilding. Its product range is focused on traditional family housing in its regional businesses and apartment schemes in Greater London. The Company's... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,255.78
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|369.80
|Dividend:
|11.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|12.98
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.97
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.81
|14.09
BRIEF-Bookrunner says 25.9 million shares to be place via accelerated bookbuild in Redrow
* ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING OF APPROXIMATELY 25.9 MILLION EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES IN REDROW PLC
UK builder Redrow lifts outlook further as profits jump
LONDON British housebuilder Redrow said it expected revenue and profit expectations to continue to rise into 2020, after posting better-than-expected 2016-17 pre-tax profits of 315 million pounds ($416 million).
Redrow lifts outlook further as profits jump
LONDON British housebuilder Redrow said it expected revenue and profit expectations to continue to rise into 2020, after posting better-than-expected 2016-17 pre-tax profits of 315 million pounds.
UK builder Redrow lifts outlook further as profits jump
LONDON, Sept 5 British housebuilder Redrow said it expected revenue and profit expectations to continue to rise into 2020, after posting better-than-expected 2016-17 pre-tax profits of 315 million pounds ($416 million).
Earnings vs. Estimates
