Redrow PLC (RDW.L)

BRIEF-Bookrunner says 25.9 million shares to be place via accelerated bookbuild in Redrow * ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING OF APPROXIMATELY 25.9 MILLION EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES IN REDROW PLC

UK builder Redrow lifts outlook further as profits jump LONDON British housebuilder Redrow said it expected revenue and profit expectations to continue to rise into 2020, after posting better-than-expected 2016-17 pre-tax profits of 315 million pounds ($416 million).

Redrow lifts outlook further as profits jump LONDON British housebuilder Redrow said it expected revenue and profit expectations to continue to rise into 2020, after posting better-than-expected 2016-17 pre-tax profits of 315 million pounds.