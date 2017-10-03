Edition:
United Kingdom

Red Electrica Corporacion SA (REE.MC)

REE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

18.21EUR
9:10am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.03 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
€18.18
Open
€18.17
Day's High
€18.30
Day's Low
€18.14
Volume
148,461
Avg. Vol
1,140,649
52-wk High
€20.77
52-wk Low
€16.25

Chart for

About

Red Electrica Corporacion SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the energy sector. The Company, through Red Electrica de Espana SAU (REE), focuses on the management of the Spanish high-voltage transmission grid, as well as is responsible for its development, maintenance and improvement of the network’s installations. Its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): €9,504.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 541.08
Dividend: 0.62
Yield (%): 4.89

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about REE.MC

UPDATE 2-European shares stay near highs as Spanish sell-off eases

* Germany closed for holiday (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

03 Oct 2017
» More REE.MC News

Earnings vs. Estimates