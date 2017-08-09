Edition:
United Kingdom

Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust (REF_u.TO)

REF_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

46.58CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
$46.60
Open
$46.60
Day's High
$46.70
Day's Low
$46.42
Volume
32,150
Avg. Vol
80,505
52-wk High
$50.71
52-wk Low
$43.83

Chart for

About

Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. The Trust's primary business objective is to accumulate and aggressively manage a portfolio of real estate assets and deliver the benefits of such real estate ownership to its Unitholders. It operates in three segments: retail, industrial and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.38
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,435.98
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 73.34
Dividend: 0.16
Yield (%): 3.99

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Latest News about REF_u.TO

BRIEF-Canadian REIT announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Canadian REIT says will increase monthly distribution to 15.58 cents per unit

* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase in distributions effective with the may 2017 distribution

18 May 2017

BRIEF-Canadian REIT reports Q1 FFO per share C$0.84

* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results

04 May 2017
» More REF_u.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates