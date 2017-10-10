Edition:
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI_u.TO)

REI_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

24.57CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.08 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
$24.49
Open
$24.47
Day's High
$24.59
Day's Low
$24.44
Volume
307,909
Avg. Vol
583,889
52-wk High
$27.25
52-wk Low
$23.46

About

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RioCan) is a Canada-based unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust. The Trust owns and manages Canada's portfolio of shopping centers with ownership interests in a portfolio of approximately 300 retail and mixed use properties, including approximately 15 properties under... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.62
Market Cap(Mil.): $8,053.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 326.31
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 5.71

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Latest News about REI_u.TO

BRIEF-RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid

* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-RioCan REIT secures surrender agreement with Sears for Riocan Oakville location

* RioCan REIT announces agreements with Sears Canada at Riocan Oakville place and Garden City shopping centre

05 Oct 2017

RioCan pipeline can offset planned $1.6 billion property sales: CEO

TORONTO RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust , Canada's largest property trust, has sufficient development projects in its pipeline to offset its planned C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) sale of shopping malls, its chief executive officer said on Monday.

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-RioCan REIT plans to sell about 100 properties located primarily across Canada over next two to three years

* RioCan REIT - plans to sell approximately 100 properties located primarily in secondary markets across Canada over next two to three years

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-RIOCAN REIT PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROJECT EPLACE

* RIOCAN REIT PROVIDES UPDATE ON EPLACE, ITS LANDMARK MIXED-USE TRANSIT ORIENTED DEVELOPMENT IN MIDTOWN TORONTO

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust Q2 EPS $0.47

* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust announces financial results for the second quarter 2017 with 8.5 pct growth in operating income and committed occupancy of 96.7 pct

04 Aug 2017

Hudson's Bay real estate IPO unlikely any time soon: RioCan CEO

TORONTO Retailer Hudson's Bay Co is unlikely to take its vast real estate holdings public any time soon, the head of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust , a partner in a venture that holds some of those assets, said on Thursday.

21 Jul 2017

Competitors

  Price Chg
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR_u.TO) $21.60 +0.01
Smart REIT (SRU_u.TO) $29.48 +0.10

