RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI_u.TO)
24.57CAD
23 Oct 2017
$0.08 (+0.33%)
$24.49
$24.47
$24.59
$24.44
307,909
583,889
$27.25
$23.46
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$8,053.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|326.31
|Dividend:
|0.12
|Yield (%):
|5.71
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.36
|14.09
BRIEF-RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid
* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid
BRIEF-RioCan REIT secures surrender agreement with Sears for Riocan Oakville location
* RioCan REIT announces agreements with Sears Canada at Riocan Oakville place and Garden City shopping centre
RioCan pipeline can offset planned $1.6 billion property sales: CEO
TORONTO RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust , Canada's largest property trust, has sufficient development projects in its pipeline to offset its planned C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) sale of shopping malls, its chief executive officer said on Monday.
BRIEF-RioCan REIT plans to sell about 100 properties located primarily across Canada over next two to three years
* RioCan REIT - plans to sell approximately 100 properties located primarily in secondary markets across Canada over next two to three years
BRIEF-RIOCAN REIT PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROJECT EPLACE
* RIOCAN REIT PROVIDES UPDATE ON EPLACE, ITS LANDMARK MIXED-USE TRANSIT ORIENTED DEVELOPMENT IN MIDTOWN TORONTO
BRIEF-Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust Q2 EPS $0.47
* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust announces financial results for the second quarter 2017 with 8.5 pct growth in operating income and committed occupancy of 96.7 pct
Hudson's Bay real estate IPO unlikely any time soon: RioCan CEO
TORONTO Retailer Hudson's Bay Co is unlikely to take its vast real estate holdings public any time soon, the head of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust , a partner in a venture that holds some of those assets, said on Thursday.
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR_u.TO)
|$21.60
|+0.01
|Smart REIT (SRU_u.TO)
|$29.48
|+0.10