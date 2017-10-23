Edition:
Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS)

RELI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

934.25INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.50 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
Rs939.75
Open
Rs947.70
Day's High
Rs947.70
Day's Low
Rs928.20
Volume
6,335,308
Avg. Vol
8,444,585
52-wk High
Rs947.70
52-wk Low
Rs465.00

About

Reliance Industries Limited is engaged in refining, including manufacturing of refined petroleum products, and petrochemicals, including manufacturing of basic chemicals, fertilizers and nitrogen compounds, plastic and synthetic rubber in primary forms. The Company's segments include Refining, Petrochemicals, Oil and Gas,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs5,300,662.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,332.55
Dividend: 5.50
Yield (%): 0.66

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Latest News about RELI.NS

India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise

Oct 23 Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the sector.

23 Oct 2017

Indian shares end higher; Reliance boosts

Oct 23 Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

23 Oct 2017

Venezuela's deteriorating oil quality riles major refiners

CARACAS/HOUSTON Venezuela's state-run oil firm, PDVSA, is increasingly delivering poor quality crude oil to major refiners in the United States, India and China, causing repeated complaints, canceled orders and demands for discounts, according to internal PDVSA documents and interviews with a dozen oil executives, workers, traders and inspectors.

19 Oct 2017

RPT-Newest outpost for U.S. crude exports: India

NEW YORK/NEW DELHI, Oct 17 India is set to emerge as a key market for American crude exports in coming months, as refineries in that country are ramping up "test" purchases of U.S. grades to diversify their imports.

17 Oct 2017

India's BSE index hits record high, rupee rallies as trade deficit narrows

Oct 16 India's benchmark BSE index hit a record high on Monday, while the rupee rallied to a 3-1/2 week top, after data on Friday showed the country's merchandise exports surged in September, pushing the trade deficit to a seven-month low.

16 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-India's Reliance sees telecoms arm Jio turning profitable "shortly"

* To continue pumping about $1 bln per quarter into Jio (Adds analyst comment, exec comment on debt)

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Industries sees Jio capex to be about 70 bln rupees/qtr over next few qtrs

* Reliance Industries exec says Reliance Jio net debt at 490 bln rupees‍​

13 Oct 2017
