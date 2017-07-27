Edition:
Relx NV (RELN.AS)

RELN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

18.66EUR
9:34am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.04 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
€18.61
Open
€18.65
Day's High
€18.74
Day's Low
€18.57
Volume
589,938
Avg. Vol
1,884,418
52-wk High
€18.99
52-wk Low
€13.94

About

RELX NV is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions. The Company's... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): €38,620.45
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,082.57
Dividend: 0.13
Yield (%): 2.36

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.40 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.81 14.09

Latest News about RELN.AS

Relx reports 14.2 percent rise in first-half revenue, raises dividend

European information and analytics provider Relx reported a 14.2 percent rise in first-half revenue, helped by growth in its analytics and electronic businesses.

27 Jul 2017

Fitch Affirms RELX at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK- and Netherlands-based media groups RELX PLC's and RELX NV's (together, RELX) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available below. RELX has a high quality portfolio of scaled businesses that are well diversified from a geographic and product perspective. The company has a leading market p

05 May 2017
