Repsol SA (REP.MC)

CNOOC, Repsol fetch oil blocs in Brazil's round RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 China's CNOOC and Spain's Repsol fetched oil blocs in the Espírito Santo basin off the coast of Brazil in a oil round on Monday, oil regulator ANP said.

China urges halt to oil drilling in disputed South China Sea BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry has urged a halt to oil drilling in a disputed part of the South China Sea, where Spanish oil company Repsol had been operating in cooperation with Vietnam.

UPDATE 1-SBM Offshore, Repsol to get $247 million in Yme insurance settlement July 17 Dutch oil industry services group SBM Offshore and Spanish energy firm Repsol will share an insurance payment of $247 million, less legal costs, related to a troubled Norwegian offshore project, SBM said on Monday.

Vietnam renews India oil deal in tense South China Sea * India oil concession renewed for two years in disputed waters

Russia's Gazprom Neft to create joint venture with Spain's Repsol MOSCOW Russia's oil producer Gazprom Neft said on Monday it would create a joint venture with Spanish energy company Repsol in Russia.

Repsol Sinopec starts gas production at North Sea Cayley field LONDON Repsol Sinopec said on Wednesday it had started gas production from a new field in the North Sea in a boost to the maturing basin just days after EnQuest brought a new oil field on stream.

Repsol-led consortium wins block in Mexican shallow water oil auction MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Spain's Repsol and Mexican firm Sierra Perote made the winning bid for the eleventh shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.