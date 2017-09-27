Edition:
Repsol SA (REP.MC)

REP.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

15.31EUR
9:07am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.03 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
€15.27
Open
€15.21
Day's High
€15.34
Day's Low
€15.21
Volume
274,697
Avg. Vol
4,214,945
52-wk High
€15.70
52-wk Low
€11.98

Repsol, S.A. (Repsol) is an integrated energy company. The Company's segments include Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation and others. The Upstream segment carries out oil and natural gas exploration and production activities, and manages its project portfolio. The Downstream segment includes covers the supply and trading of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.08
Market Cap(Mil.): €23,330.97
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,527.40
Dividend: 0.43
Yield (%): 4.94

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Latest News about REP.MC

CNOOC, Repsol fetch oil blocs in Brazil's round

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 China's CNOOC and Spain's Repsol fetched oil blocs in the Espírito Santo basin off the coast of Brazil in a oil round on Monday, oil regulator ANP said.

27 Sep 2017

China urges halt to oil drilling in disputed South China Sea

BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry has urged a halt to oil drilling in a disputed part of the South China Sea, where Spanish oil company Repsol had been operating in cooperation with Vietnam.

25 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-SBM Offshore, Repsol to get $247 million in Yme insurance settlement

July 17 Dutch oil industry services group SBM Offshore and Spanish energy firm Repsol will share an insurance payment of $247 million, less legal costs, related to a troubled Norwegian offshore project, SBM said on Monday.

17 Jul 2017

Vietnam renews India oil deal in tense South China Sea

* India oil concession renewed for two years in disputed waters

06 Jul 2017

Russia's Gazprom Neft to create joint venture with Spain's Repsol

MOSCOW Russia's oil producer Gazprom Neft said on Monday it would create a joint venture with Spanish energy company Repsol in Russia.

03 Jul 2017

Repsol Sinopec starts gas production at North Sea Cayley field

LONDON Repsol Sinopec said on Wednesday it had started gas production from a new field in the North Sea in a boost to the maturing basin just days after EnQuest brought a new oil field on stream.

28 Jun 2017

Repsol-led consortium wins block in Mexican shallow water oil auction

MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Spain's Repsol and Mexican firm Sierra Perote made the winning bid for the eleventh shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.

19 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Repsol and BP discover large gas volume in Trinidad and Tobago

* DISCOVERS IN TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO ITS LARGEST VOLUME OF GAS OF THE LAST FIVE YEARS‍​

05 Jun 2017
