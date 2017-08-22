Edition:
Resilient Reit Ltd (RESJ.J)

RESJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

13,972.00ZAc
2:43pm BST
Change (% chg)

-179.00 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
14,151.00
Open
14,150.00
Day's High
14,177.00
Day's Low
13,909.00
Volume
270,886
Avg. Vol
436,327
52-wk High
14,392.00
52-wk Low
10,101.00

About

Resilient REIT Limited is a South Africa-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: Corporate and Retail. The Company focuses on investing in regional retail centers with a minimum of three anchor tenants and letting predominantly to national retailers. The Company also invests in...

Overall

Beta: -0.08
Market Cap(Mil.): R58,384.35
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 423.08
Dividend: 297.07
Yield (%): 4.11

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Latest News about RESJ.J

BRIEF-Block Trade - Resilient REIT says capital of R2.5 billion raised

* BLOCK TRADE - RESILIENT REIT LTD: CAPITAL OF APPROXIMATELY R2.5 BILLION WAS RAISED AT A PRICE OF R126.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Block Trade - Resilient REIT will increase amount of equity raise to R2.5 bln

* BLOCK TRADE - RESILIENT REIT LTD: WILL INCREASE AMOUNT OF EQUITY RAISE TO R2.5 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Resilient Reit to raise about r750 mln via book build

* PROPOSES AN EQUITY RAISE OF APPROXIMATELY R750 MILLION ( "EQUITY RAISE") THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW RESILIENT SHARES

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Resilient REIT and Greenbay closes acquisition of Forum Coimbra, Forum Viseu ‍​

June 1 Greenbay Properties Ltd and Resilient REIT Ltd:

01 Jun 2017
