Resilient Reit Ltd (RESJ.J)

BRIEF-Block Trade - Resilient REIT says capital of R2.5 billion raised * BLOCK TRADE - RESILIENT REIT LTD: CAPITAL OF APPROXIMATELY R2.5 BILLION WAS RAISED AT A PRICE OF R126.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Block Trade - Resilient REIT will increase amount of equity raise to R2.5 bln * BLOCK TRADE - RESILIENT REIT LTD: WILL INCREASE AMOUNT OF EQUITY RAISE TO R2.5 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Resilient Reit to raise about r750 mln via book build * PROPOSES AN EQUITY RAISE OF APPROXIMATELY R750 MILLION ( "EQUITY RAISE") THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW RESILIENT SHARES