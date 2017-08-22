Resilient Reit Ltd (RESJ.J)
RESJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
13,972.00ZAc
2:43pm BST
13,972.00ZAc
2:43pm BST
Change (% chg)
-179.00 (-1.26%)
-179.00 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
14,151.00
14,151.00
Open
14,150.00
14,150.00
Day's High
14,177.00
14,177.00
Day's Low
13,909.00
13,909.00
Volume
270,886
270,886
Avg. Vol
436,327
436,327
52-wk High
14,392.00
14,392.00
52-wk Low
10,101.00
10,101.00
About
Resilient REIT Limited is a South Africa-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: Corporate and Retail. The Company focuses on investing in regional retail centers with a minimum of three anchor tenants and letting predominantly to national retailers. The Company also invests in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.08
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R58,384.35
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|423.08
|Dividend:
|297.07
|Yield (%):
|4.11
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.36
|14.09
BRIEF-Block Trade - Resilient REIT says capital of R2.5 billion raised
* BLOCK TRADE - RESILIENT REIT LTD: CAPITAL OF APPROXIMATELY R2.5 BILLION WAS RAISED AT A PRICE OF R126.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Block Trade - Resilient REIT will increase amount of equity raise to R2.5 bln
* BLOCK TRADE - RESILIENT REIT LTD: WILL INCREASE AMOUNT OF EQUITY RAISE TO R2.5 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Resilient Reit to raise about r750 mln via book build
* PROPOSES AN EQUITY RAISE OF APPROXIMATELY R750 MILLION ( "EQUITY RAISE") THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW RESILIENT SHARES
BRIEF-Resilient REIT and Greenbay closes acquisition of Forum Coimbra, Forum Viseu
June 1 Greenbay Properties Ltd and Resilient REIT Ltd: