Rajesh Exports Ltd (REXP.NS)
REXP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
805.65INR
11:14am BST
805.65INR
11:14am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-17.80 (-2.16%)
Rs-17.80 (-2.16%)
Prev Close
Rs823.45
Rs823.45
Open
Rs824.65
Rs824.65
Day's High
Rs832.95
Rs832.95
Day's Low
Rs802.30
Rs802.30
Volume
478,119
478,119
Avg. Vol
438,509
438,509
52-wk High
Rs865.00
Rs865.00
52-wk Low
Rs432.20
Rs432.20
About
Rajesh Exports Limited Gold is engaged in the business of gold and gold products. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing jewelry to consumers across the world. The Company offers gold medallions and gold bullion. It is engaged in producing handmade jewelry, casting jewelry, machine chains, stanped jewelry, studded... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.27
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs239,603.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|295.26
|Dividend:
|1.10
|Yield (%):
|0.14
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.20
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.63
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Rajesh Exports June-qtr consol profit up 10 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 2.97 billion rupees versus 2.70 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-Rajesh Exports gets export order worth 7.74 bln rupees
* Says co's order book at consolidated level stands at 384.19 billion rupees with the latest order to be executed by Oct Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tn26kr) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Rajesh Exports March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 3.32 billion rupees versus profit2.51 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-Rajesh Exports gets export order of 11.40 bln rupees
* Says Rajesh Exports secures an export order of INR 11.40 billion