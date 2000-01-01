Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd (RFGJ.J)
RFGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,960.00ZAc
2:29pm BST
1,960.00ZAc
2:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
-25.00 (-1.26%)
-25.00 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
1,985.00
1,985.00
Open
1,985.00
1,985.00
Day's High
1,999.00
1,999.00
Day's Low
1,960.00
1,960.00
Volume
19,083
19,083
Avg. Vol
304,890
304,890
52-wk High
2,900.00
2,900.00
52-wk Low
1,750.00
1,750.00
About
Rhodes Food Group Holdings Limited is engaged in production of convenience meal solutions in fresh, frozen and long life product formats. The Company's operating segments include Regional and International. It also manufactures fresh and frozen ready meals, pastry-based products, canned jams, canned fruits, canned and bottled... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R4,747.89
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|253.76
|Dividend:
|42.20
|Yield (%):
|2.26
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09