Rhoen Klinikum AG (RHKG.DE)

28.89EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
€28.94
Open
€28.89
Day's High
€29.05
Day's Low
€28.76
Volume
67,785
Avg. Vol
78,595
52-wk High
€29.27
52-wk Low
€22.66

Rhoen Klinikum AG is a Germany-based provider of health care services. It operates acute hospitals, medical care centers and rehabilitation hospitals across Germany: six clinics on Campus Bad Neustadt, including the Cardiovascular Clinic, the Frankenklinik for the Rehabilitation of Cardiovascular Patients, the Clinic for Hand... (more)

Beta: 0.27
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,934.55
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 66.96
Dividend: 0.35
Yield (%): 1.21

P/E (TTM): -- 30.50 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.38 10.90
ROE: -- 10.06 14.09

BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum H1 EBITDA at 50.2 million euros

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR 2017: REVENUES BETWEEN EURO 1.20 BILLION AND EURO 1.23 BILLION, EBITDA BETWEEN EURO 85 MILLION AND EURO 105 MILLION​

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum sees FY revenues of EUR 1.20 bln - 1.23 bln

* ‍FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 COMPANY EXPECTS REVENUES OF EURO 1.20 BILLION TO EURO 1.23 BILLION AND EBITDA OF EURO 85 MILLION TO EURO 105 MILLION​

07 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Asklepios owner ups stake in Rhoen-Klinikum to 25.1 percent

* Says in filing that Asklepios owner Broermann's holding rises to 25.1 percent from 20.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 May 2017

BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum, UKGM, Federal State of Hesse and Universities of Giessen and Marburg achieve agreement in separate accounting

* SAYS UKGM, FEDERAL STATE OF HESSE AND UNIVERSITIES OF GIESSEN AND MARBURG ACHIEVE GROUND-BREAKING AGREEMENT IN SEPARATE ACCOUNTING

19 May 2017

BRIEF-Rhön-Klinikum posts Q1 EBITDA of eur 25.5 million

* Interim report for the first quarter of 2017: new board of management tackles main tasks - focus on raising profitability and putting campus concept into practice - outlook for 2017

05 May 2017
