Rhoen Klinikum AG (RHKG.DE)

BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum H1 EBITDA at 50.2 million euros * ‍OUTLOOK FOR 2017: REVENUES BETWEEN EURO 1.20 BILLION AND EURO 1.23 BILLION, EBITDA BETWEEN EURO 85 MILLION AND EURO 105 MILLION​

BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum sees FY revenues of EUR 1.20 bln - 1.23 bln * ‍FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 COMPANY EXPECTS REVENUES OF EURO 1.20 BILLION TO EURO 1.23 BILLION AND EBITDA OF EURO 85 MILLION TO EURO 105 MILLION​

BRIEF-Asklepios owner ups stake in Rhoen-Klinikum to 25.1 percent * Says in filing that Asklepios owner Broermann's holding rises to 25.1 percent from 20.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum, UKGM, Federal State of Hesse and Universities of Giessen and Marburg achieve agreement in separate accounting * SAYS UKGM, FEDERAL STATE OF HESSE AND UNIVERSITIES OF GIESSEN AND MARBURG ACHIEVE GROUND-BREAKING AGREEMENT IN SEPARATE ACCOUNTING