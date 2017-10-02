Richmont Mines Inc (RIC.TO)
12.09CAD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.26 (-2.11%)
$12.35
$12.20
$12.35
$12.05
154,076
415,068
$13.38
$7.36
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$620.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|63.81
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|0.63
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.60
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.24
|14.09
BRIEF-Richmont Mines reports acquisition of shares of Monarques Gold Corp
* Richmont Mines reports acquisition of common shares of Monarques Gold Corporation
Canada's Alamos Gold buys Richmont in a deal valued at C$905 million
Canada's Alamos Gold Inc will buy smaller rival Richmont Mines Inc in a deal valued at about C$905 million ($747 million) to create a top-10 gold producer in North America.
UPDATE 1-Canada's Alamos Gold buys Richmont in a deal valued at C$905 mln
Sept 11 Canada's Alamos Gold Inc will buy smaller rival Richmont Mines Inc in a deal valued at about C$905 million ($747 million) to create a top-10 gold producer in North America.
BRIEF-Alamos Gold announces acquisition of Richmont Mines
* Alamos Gold announces friendly acquisition of richmont mines
Canada's Alamos Gold to buy Richmont in a deal valued at C$905 mln
Sept 11 Canada's Alamos Gold Inc will buy smaller rival Richmont Mines Inc in an all-stock deal valued at about C$905 million ($747 million).
BRIEF-Richmont Mines enters into definitive agreement with Monarques Gold for non-core Québec assets
* Richmont Mines enters into definitive agreement with Monarques Gold for non-core Québec assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Monarques Gold enters into a definitive agreement to acquire all the mining assets of Richmont mines in the province of Quebec
* Monarques Gold enters into a definitive agreement to acquire all the mining assets of richmont mines in the province of quebec
BRIEF-Richmont Mines Q2 earnings per share $0.17
* Richmont mines reports strong second quarter financial results driven by solid operational and record cost performance from the island gold mine; reports net free cash flow of $19.2 (us$14.3) million
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO)
|$20.42
|+0.20
|Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N)
|$37.37
|-0.42
|AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ANGJ.J)
|13,100.00
|+200.00
|Goldcorp Inc. (G.TO)
|$16.47
|-0.07
|Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO)
|$5.20
|-0.03
|Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO)
|$56.81
|+0.82