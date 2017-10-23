Edition:
Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS)

RLCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

16.95INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.75 (-4.24%)
Prev Close
Rs17.70
Open
Rs18.10
Day's High
Rs18.20
Day's Low
Rs16.80
Volume
43,561,847
Avg. Vol
25,186,678
52-wk High
Rs48.25
52-wk Low
Rs15.90

Reliance Communications Limited is a telecommunications service provider. The Company operates through two segments: India Operations and Global Operations. India operations segment comprises wireless telecommunications services to retail customers through global system for mobile communication (GSM) technology-based networks... (more)

Beta: 1.89
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs42,810.45
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,488.98
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 79.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.41 10.90
ROE: -- 8.26 14.09

BRIEF-Reliance Communications gets final approval from DoT for demerger of wireless business of Sistema Shyam Teleservices

* Gets final approval from DoT for demerger of wireless business of Sistema Shyam Teleservices Limited into co

23 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's money-losing mobile unit for nothing

* High debt, eroding profit forcing India telco consolidation (Adds analyst comment, context on telecom market)

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's National Co Law Tribunal to hear RCom, Ericsson case on Nov. 8

* India's National Company Law Tribunal says to hear Reliance Communications, Ericsson case on Nov. 8 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Abhirup Roy)

06 Oct 2017

India's RCom says applies to withdraw towers spin-off plan

MUMBAI, Oct 4 India's Reliance Communications said on Wednesday it had applied to a tribunal to withdraw a plan to spin-off its towers business, as a first step towards renegotiating the deal after ending plans to merge its wireless business with a rival.

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Communications files application for withdrawal of scheme of demerger of tower business

* Says application for withdrawal of scheme of demerger of tower business under RITL been filed as on 3 October ​

04 Oct 2017

India's RCom shares drop 7.8 pct to record low after Aircel merger deal collapses

MUMBAI, Oct 3 Shares of India's Reliance Communications tumbled as much as 7.8 percent in early trade on Tuesday to an all-time low after the company scrapped a proposed merger of its wireless arm with rival Aircel, raising doubts about a debt-reduction plan.

03 Oct 2017

RCom's debt-repayment plan hits snag as Aircel deal collapses

MUMBAI Reliance Communications is reassessing debt repayment options after a deal to merge its wireless arm with smaller rival Aircel was scrapped, dealing a fresh blow to the embattled Indian telecoms company.

02 Oct 2017

UPDATE 4-RCom's debt-repayment plan hits snag as Aircel deal collapses

* Bonds slip only marginally as subordination risk diminishes (Adds change in company's board, trader comment)

02 Oct 2017

India RCom's debt-repayment plan hit as unit's merger deal with Aircel collapses

MUMBAI Embattled Indian telecom company Reliance Communications Ltd faced another setback on Sunday after a deal to merge its wireless business with smaller rival Aircel was called off, raising fresh doubts about its debt-repayment plans.

02 Oct 2017

India's RCom calls off merger of wireless unit with Aircel

MUMBAI, Oct 1 Indian telecoms company Reliance Communications Ltd said on Sunday it had mutually agreed with smaller rival Aircel to call off a proposed merger of its wireless business, citing delays due to regulatory and legal uncertainties and interventions by various parties.

01 Oct 2017
