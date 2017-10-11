Edition:
Reliance Capital Ltd (RLCP.NS)

RLCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

572.60INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.00 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs566.60
Open
Rs570.00
Day's High
Rs584.80
Day's Low
Rs569.35
Volume
5,125,205
Avg. Vol
4,669,022
52-wk High
Rs879.90
52-wk Low
Rs407.25

About

Reliance Capital Limited is a non-banking financial services company. The Company has interests in asset management and mutual funds, pension funds, life and general insurance, commercial finance, home finance, stock broking services, wealth management services, financial products distribution, asset reconstruction and other... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.10
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs139,712.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 252.69
Dividend: 10.50
Yield (%): 1.90

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 200.77 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.51 10.90
ROE: -- 9.82 14.09

Latest News about RLCP.NS

BRIEF-India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset IPO to open oct 25 - filing

* India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd IPO to open Oct 25, to close Oct 27 - filing Further company coverage:

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Reliance General Insurance files for IPO

* India's Reliance General Insurance files for initial public offering

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Capital says Reliance Money signs 3 bln rupees agreement with IREDA

* Says Reliance Money signs 3 billion rupees agreement with Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd

09 Oct 2017

Indian shares fall 1 pct; banks top drag

Sept 22 Indian shares fell 1 percent on Friday, while the rupee hit its weakest point since early April amid concerns that the government's plan for a stimulus to halt an economic slowdown may have a negative impact on the fiscal deficit.

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Capital gets in-principle nod from IRDAI for process of Reliance General Insurance's proposed IPO

* Got in-principle approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India for process of Reliance General Insurance's proposed IPO

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Capital gets in-principle approval from IRDAI for proposed IPO

* Got in-principle approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of india (IRDAI) for process of its proposed IPO

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Capital seeks shareholders' nod for private placement of NCDs

* Seeks shareholders' nod for private placement of NCDs and/or other debt securities

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Capital says NCLT approves demerger and vesting of demerged undertaking to Reliance Home Finance

* Says NCLT approved demerger and vesting of demerged undertaking from Reliance Capital Ltd. to Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Reliance Capital June qtr consol PAT up about 15 pct

* Consol PAT in June quarter last year was 2.07 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 36.63 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ePJu6K) Further company coverage:

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Capital approves demerger of Reliance Home Finance

* Approved demerger and vesting of demerged undertaking from Reliance Capital Ltd. to Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

24 Jul 2017
