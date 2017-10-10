Edition:
United Kingdom

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RLIN.NS)

RLIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

478.10INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs8.80 (+1.88%)
Prev Close
Rs469.30
Open
Rs470.20
Day's High
Rs482.80
Day's Low
Rs470.20
Volume
1,979,529
Avg. Vol
1,865,652
52-wk High
Rs620.05
52-wk Low
Rs426.65

Chart for

About

Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) is involved in the infrastructure sector. The Company is a utility company with presence across the chain of power businesses, such as generation, transmission, distribution and power trading. RInfra operates through two segments: Power, and Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC)... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.08
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs124,026.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 262.99
Dividend: 9.00
Yield (%): 1.91

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about RLIN.NS

Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead

Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.

10 Oct 2017
» More RLIN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates