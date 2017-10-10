Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RLIN.NS)
RLIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
478.10INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.80 (+1.88%)
Prev Close
Rs469.30
Open
Rs470.20
Day's High
Rs482.80
Day's Low
Rs470.20
Volume
1,979,529
Avg. Vol
1,865,652
52-wk High
Rs620.05
52-wk Low
Rs426.65
About
Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) is involved in the infrastructure sector. The Company is a utility company with presence across the chain of power businesses, such as generation, transmission, distribution and power trading. RInfra operates through two segments: Power, and Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC)... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.08
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs124,026.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|262.99
|Dividend:
|9.00
|Yield (%):
|1.91
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead
Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.