Royal Mail PLC (RMG.L)

Royal Mail wins temporary block on strike with injunction Royal Mail blocked a strike by Communications Workers Union members on Thursday, winning a High Court injunction preventing action during the crucial pre-Christmas delivery period.

Royal Mail wins injunction to stop workers strike- Press Association Oct 12 Royal Mail on Thursday managed to block a nationwide strike by its workers in Britain's Communications Workers Union (CWU), after High Court in London granted its injunction, the Press Association reported.

Royal Mail workers to ask court to let strike go ahead Britain's Communications Workers Union (CWU) is to ask the High Court in London on Thursday to allow its members working at Royal Mail to go ahead with a strike, the union said on Wednesday.

Royal Mail labour union to defend position in legal battle over strike Oct 11 Britain's Communications Workers Union (CWU) said it would defend its position at London's Royal Courts of Justice on Oct. 12, after Royal Mail sought an injunction to prevent union members from striking later this month in a dispute over pensions.

BRIEF-Royal Mail names Simon Thompson as non-executive director * ‍SIMON THOMPSON IS TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY WITH EFFECT FROM 1 NOVEMBER 2017​

Royal Mail to seek court injunction to prevent strike Britain's Royal Mail said on Monday it was seeking a High Court injunction after the Communications Workers Union (CWU) failed to withdraw a plan for its Royal Mail members to strike later this month in a dispute over pensions.

