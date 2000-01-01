Edition:
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd (RMT.NS)

RMT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

884.25INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs16.80 (+1.94%)
Prev Close
Rs867.45
Open
Rs867.50
Day's High
Rs895.00
Day's Low
Rs855.55
Volume
3,393
Avg. Vol
22,681
52-wk High
Rs958.90
52-wk Low
Rs552.00

About

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Limited is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. The Company's segments include Steel Tubes and Pipes, and Windmill. It is engaged in the manufacturing of stainless steel pipes and tubes, and carbon steel... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.41
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs41,725.77
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 46.73
Dividend: 5.50
Yield (%): 0.62

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

