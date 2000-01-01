Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd (RMT.NS)
RMT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
884.25INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs16.80 (+1.94%)
Prev Close
Rs867.45
Open
Rs867.50
Day's High
Rs895.00
Day's Low
Rs855.55
Volume
3,393
Avg. Vol
22,681
52-wk High
Rs958.90
52-wk Low
Rs552.00
About
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Limited is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. The Company's segments include Steel Tubes and Pipes, and Windmill. It is engaged in the manufacturing of stainless steel pipes and tubes, and carbon steel... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs41,725.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|46.73
|Dividend:
|5.50
|Yield (%):
|0.62
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09