Rightmove PLC (RMV.L)
RMV.L on London Stock Exchange
About
Rightmove plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a property portal. The Company's principal business is the operation of the rightmove.co.uk Website. The Company's Website and mobile platforms provide online property search. The Company's segments include Agency, New Homes and Other. The Agency segment provides... (more)
Property portal OnTheMarket to seek listing on London's AIM
OnTheMarket, the online property portal challenging Zoopla and Rightmove , is looking to raise about 50 million pounds ($66 million) via a listing on London's junior market, its parent company said.
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 28
July 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 36 points at 7406.8 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * UK CONSUMER MORALE: British consumer morale has sunk back to depths hit just after last year's Brexit vote and worse may be to come as households' view of the broader economic situation dropped to a four-year low, according to a survey on Friday. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc plans to begin permanently shuttering the gasoline-producing unit
