Renova Energia SA (RNEW11.SA)

RNEW11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

7.83BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.15 (-1.88%)
Prev Close
R$ 7.98
Open
R$ 8.05
Day's High
R$ 8.05
Day's Low
R$ 7.78
Volume
144,400
Avg. Vol
199,082
52-wk High
R$ 11.32
52-wk Low
R$ 3.78

Chart for

About

Renova Energia SA is a Brazil-based company that operates in the development, implementation and operation of power generation projects from renewable sources, including wind, small hydroelectric power plants (PCHs) and solar, as well as trading of energy and related activities. The Company is engaged in generating and trading... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.27
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 1,168.15
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 139.07
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.93 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.96 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about RNEW11.SA

Brazil's Renova says exclusive period ends for Brookfield talks

SAO PAULO Brazilian renewable energy company Renova Energia SA said the period for exclusive talks with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc expired on Tuesday with no deal.

17 Oct 2017

Brookfield refrains from higher bid for Brazil's Renova: source

SAO PAULO Brookfield Asset Management Inc has refrained from improving an original bid for Brazilian renewable power company Renova Energia SA , after due diligence proceedings showed liabilities that were unaccounted for, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

05 Oct 2017

Exclusive: Brazil's Minas state to oust Cemig CEO Alvarenga - sources

SAO PAULO The No. 1 shareholder in Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA has decided to oust Chief Executive Bernardo Alvarenga and three senior executives after the debt-laden Brazilian power utility lost dam contracts and took too long to shed assets, two people directly involved in the matter said on Friday.

30 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Cemig to exit Brazil's Renova as Brookfield hints at higher bid: sources

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA and a subsidiary plan to exit their controlling stake in Brazilian renewable power company Renova Energia SA as Brookfield Asset Management Inc considers raising a takeover bid more than initially expected, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

29 Sep 2017

Exclusive - Brookfield mulls raising bid for Brazil's Renova: sources

SAO PAULO Brookfield Asset Management Inc is considering increasing a takeover offer for Renova Energia SA by 25 percent in a bid to sway the two largest shareholders in the Brazilian renewable power firm to exit their controlling stakes, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

20 Sep 2017

