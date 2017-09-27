TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW.TO)
RNW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.15CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.13 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
$14.28
Open
$14.30
Day's High
$14.37
Day's Low
$14.08
Volume
724,080
Avg. Vol
265,721
52-wk High
$16.25
52-wk Low
$12.66
About
TransAlta Renewables Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in developing, owning and operating renewable power generation facilities. The Company owns and operates over 10 hydro facilities and approximately 20 wind farms in Western and Eastern Canada with a total installed capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts (MW) and holds... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$3,492.14
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|250.51
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|6.74
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
BRIEF-Transalta Renewables announces pricing of $260 mln project financing of new Brunswick Wind assets
* Transalta Renewables announces pricing of $260 million project financing of new brunswick wind assets
BRIEF-Transalta and Transalta Renewables provide update on the status of commercial operations at south hedland power station
* Transalta and Transalta Renewables provide update on the status of commercial operations at South Hedland power station
BRIEF-TransAlta Renewables reports $129 mln in Q1 revenue
* Says expects its comparable ebitda for 2017 to be in range of $425 million and $450 million