Teleperformance SE (ROCH.PA)

BRIEF-Teleperformance sees ‍2017 financial objectives confirmed​ * TELEPERFORMANCE: ACCELERATED ROLL-OUT OF THE STRATEGIC PLAN

BRIEF-Teleperformance joins the CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices * TELEPERFORMANCE JOINS THE CAC NEXT 20 AND CAC LARGE 60 INDICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Euronext announces annual revision of French indices * STMicroelectronics to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index

BRIEF-Teleperformance H1 net profit group share rises to ‍​116 million euros * H1 CURRENT EBITA EUR 245‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 150 MILLION YEAR AGO

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 29 PARIS, June 29 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BRIEF-Teleperformance announces partnership with Scandic Hotels * TELEPERFORMANCE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SCANDIC HOTELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Teleperformance expands to Malaysia with new site in Penang * TELEPERFORMANCE EXPANDS TO MALAYSIA WITH NEW SITE IN PENANG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Strongest week since December for European shares as investors pile in LONDON/MILAN European shares eased on Friday as investors took profits, but sealed their strongest week since December as political worries subsided and brokers forecast strong earnings growth would underpin valuations.

