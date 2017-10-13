Edition:
United Kingdom

Teleperformance SE (ROCH.PA)

ROCH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

120.95EUR
3:51pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.80 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
€121.75
Open
€121.55
Day's High
€122.20
Day's Low
€120.85
Volume
52,330
Avg. Vol
101,164
52-wk High
€129.00
52-wk Low
€84.50

Chart for

About

Teleperformance SE, formerly Teleperformance SA is a France-based telemarketing and tele-services provider. The Company specializes in the customer relation management contact centers. The Company uses a range of distance sales media, including fixed line and mobile line telephones. Its services include information services,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.57
Market Cap(Mil.): €7,361.17
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 57.78
Dividend: 1.30
Yield (%): 1.02

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Latest News about ROCH.PA

BRIEF-Teleperformance sees ‍2017 financial objectives confirmed​

* TELEPERFORMANCE: ACCELERATED ROLL-OUT OF THE STRATEGIC PLAN

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Teleperformance joins the CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices

* TELEPERFORMANCE JOINS THE CAC NEXT 20 AND CAC LARGE 60 INDICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Euronext announces annual revision of French indices

* STMicroelectronics to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Teleperformance H1 net profit group share rises to ‍​116 million euros

* H1 CURRENT EBITA EUR 245‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 150 MILLION YEAR AGO

27 Jul 2017

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 29

PARIS, June 29 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

29 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Teleperformance announces partnership with Scandic Hotels

* TELEPERFORMANCE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SCANDIC HOTELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

28 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Teleperformance expands to Malaysia with new site in Penang

* TELEPERFORMANCE EXPANDS TO MALAYSIA WITH NEW SITE IN PENANG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

30 May 2017

Strongest week since December for European shares as investors pile in

LONDON/MILAN European shares eased on Friday as investors took profits, but sealed their strongest week since December as political worries subsided and brokers forecast strong earnings growth would underpin valuations.

28 Apr 2017

Strongest week since December for European shares as investors pile in

* STOXX down 0.2 pct, but posts strongest week since December

28 Apr 2017

European shares dip after strong week as earnings take centre stage

* BAML ups STOXX target, sees 2017 earning up 15 pct (Adds details, updates prices)

28 Apr 2017
» More ROCH.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates