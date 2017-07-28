Rotork PLC (ROR.L)
ROR.L on London Stock Exchange
262.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
262.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
262.20
262.20
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,657,398
2,657,398
52-wk High
269.40
269.40
52-wk Low
190.90
190.90
About
Rotork Plc is a United Kingdom-based actuator manufacturer and flow control company. The Company operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears and Instruments. The Controls segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electric actuators. The Fluid Systems segment is engaged in the design, manufactur... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.72
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,295.47
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|870.16
|Dividend:
|2.05
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
Rotork says CEO quits as it looks for a fresh head
Rotork Plc said its Chief Executive Peter France resigned as the valve-control systems maker looks for a fresh head to lead operational changes to boost growth and margins.
Rotork says CEO quits as it looks for a fresh head
July 28 Rotork Plc said its Chief Executive Peter France resigned as the valve-control systems maker looks for a fresh head to lead operational changes to boost growth and margins.
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Should you buy or sell these shares after today's updates?
- Are Rolls-Royce Holding plc, Rotork plc and Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc three stocks to make you rich?
- Should today's updates put Restaurant Group plc, Rotork plc and Pearson plc at the top of your buy list?
- Are Rotork plc, Tribal Group plc And Regus PLC Buys Or Sells After Today's Updates?
- Are Apple Inc., Paypal Holdings Inc, Enquest Plc & Rotork p.l.c. Buys Today?
- The Week ahead: Updates From Tullow Oil plc, Premier Oil plc, Rotork plc and Rolls-Royce Holdings plc