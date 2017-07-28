Edition:
United Kingdom

Rotork PLC (ROR.L)

ROR.L on London Stock Exchange

262.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
262.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,657,398
52-wk High
269.40
52-wk Low
190.90

Chart for

About

Rotork Plc is a United Kingdom-based actuator manufacturer and flow control company. The Company operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears and Instruments. The Controls segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electric actuators. The Fluid Systems segment is engaged in the design, manufactur... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.72
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,295.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 870.16
Dividend: 2.05
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Latest News about ROR.L

Rotork says CEO quits as it looks for a fresh head

Rotork Plc said its Chief Executive Peter France resigned as the valve-control systems maker looks for a fresh head to lead operational changes to boost growth and margins.

28 Jul 2017

Rotork says CEO quits as it looks for a fresh head

July 28 Rotork Plc said its Chief Executive Peter France resigned as the valve-control systems maker looks for a fresh head to lead operational changes to boost growth and margins.

28 Jul 2017
» More ROR.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More ROR.L Market Views