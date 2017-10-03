Rothschild & Co SCA (ROTH.PA)

UBS France's new wealth management arm La Maison looks to hire staff PARIS UBS France's new 4.5 billion euros (£3.99 billion) wealth management division, La Maison de Gestion, is looking at hiring new staff to grow the business, the company said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Rothschild & Co Q1 revenue up at 409 million euros * ROTHSCHILD GLOBAL ADVISORY: Q1 REVENUE DOWN 6% TO €225 MILLION (Q1 2016/2017: €240 MILLION) (ADDS DIVISION)

Exclusive: Washington Companies in talks to buy Canada's Dominion Diamond - sources TORONTO Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp , the world's third-largest diamond producer by market value, is in advanced and friendly talks with The Washington Companies on a sweetened cash takeover bid, sources told Reuters this week.

Fitch Revises Rothschild & Cie Banque's Outlook to Negative; Affirms IDR at 'A' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Rothschild & Cie Banque's (RCB) Outlook to Negative from Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and Viability Rating at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VR The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that the activities of Banqu