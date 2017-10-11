Roxgold Inc (ROXG.TO)
ROXG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.10CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Roxgold Inc. is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.18
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$437.28
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|371.44
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|0.63
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.60
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.24
|14.09
BRIEF-Roxgold posts Q3 gold production of 28,410 ounces at Yaramoko Gold Project
* Roxgold Inc - 28,410 ounces of gold produced at Yaramoko Gold Project in Q3
BRIEF-Roxgold increases full year gold production guidance to 115,000 - 125,000 ounces
* Roxgold increases full year gold production guidance to 115,000 - 125,000 ounces
BRIEF-Roxgold Inc produces 27,970 oz gold at Yaramoko in Q2
* Roxgold produces 27,970 ounces of gold at Yaramoko in Q2 and remains on track to achieve upper end of annual production guidance
BRIEF-Roxgold expects exploration activities to continue for remainder of 2017
* Roxgold Inc - exploration activities expected to continue for remainder of 2017 with approved budget of $8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Roxgold Quarterly revenue $42.98 mln
* Roxgold reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017