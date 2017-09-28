RPC Group PLC (RPC.L)

RPC expects H1 to be well ahead of expectations Sept 28 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said it expects its first-half revenue to be well ahead of expectations helped by acquisitions, favourable currency movements and strength in China.

CORRECTED-RPC's Q1 revenue 'well ahead' of last year, starts share buyback July 19 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said first quarter revenue was "well ahead" of last year helped by acquisitions and favourable currency movements.

RPC says revenue up on last year, starts buyback British packaging company RPC Group Plc said first quarter revenue was "well ahead" of last year helped by acquisitions and favourable currency movements.

UPDATE 1-Britain's RPC says revenue up on last year, starts buyback July 19 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said first quarter revenue was "well ahead" of last year helped by acquisitions and favourable currency movements.

RPC full-year revenue surges 67 percent, aided by acquisitions British packaging company RPC Group Plc reported a 67 percent rise in its full-year revenue, helped partly by acquisitions, and said it had started the financial year in line with management's expectations.

RPC full-year revenue surges 67 pct, aided by acquisitions June 7 British packaging company RPC Group Plc reported a 67 percent rise in its full-year revenue, helped partly by acquisitions, and said it had started the financial year in line with management's expectations.