RPC Group PLC (RPC.L)
940.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
940.00
--
--
--
--
2,273,160
1,032.19
714.50
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.63
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£4,011.52
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|413.99
|Dividend:
|17.90
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.12
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.64
|14.09
RPC expects H1 to be well ahead of expectations
Sept 28 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said it expects its first-half revenue to be well ahead of expectations helped by acquisitions, favourable currency movements and strength in China.
CORRECTED-RPC's Q1 revenue 'well ahead' of last year, starts share buyback
July 19 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said first quarter revenue was "well ahead" of last year helped by acquisitions and favourable currency movements.
RPC says revenue up on last year, starts buyback
British packaging company RPC Group Plc said first quarter revenue was "well ahead" of last year helped by acquisitions and favourable currency movements.
UPDATE 1-Britain's RPC says revenue up on last year, starts buyback
July 19 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said first quarter revenue was "well ahead" of last year helped by acquisitions and favourable currency movements.
RPC full-year revenue surges 67 percent, aided by acquisitions
British packaging company RPC Group Plc reported a 67 percent rise in its full-year revenue, helped partly by acquisitions, and said it had started the financial year in line with management's expectations.
RPC full-year revenue surges 67 pct, aided by acquisitions
June 7 British packaging company RPC Group Plc reported a 67 percent rise in its full-year revenue, helped partly by acquisitions, and said it had started the financial year in line with management's expectations.
LPC-Bankers line up €570m of debt for Faerch as sale heats up
LONDON, April 26 Bankers are lining up to around €570m of debt financing to back a potential sale of Danish packaging group Faerch Plast as the auction process progresses to the final round, banking sources said on Wednesday.
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Will RPC Group plc, Rolls-Royce Holding plc and Everyman Media Group plc rise by 30%+ after today's news?
- Should you buy ARM Holdings plc and RPC Group plc after recent takeovers?
- Are Unilever plc, RPC Group plc & Cohort PLC Set To Soar?
- Tired Of Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, Royal Mail plc, Supergroup PLC? Try Taylor Wimpey plc & RPC Group Plc!
- Is Accsys Technologies PLC A Better Buy Than Smiths Group plc And RPC Group plc?
- Why I Prefer FTSE 250 Gems Betfair Group Ltd & RPC Group plc To FTSE 100 Giants Diageo PLC & Banco Santander SA