Redefine International PLC (RPLJ.J)
RPLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
680.00ZAc
2:47pm BST
680.00ZAc
2:47pm BST
Change (% chg)
-4.00 (-0.58%)
-4.00 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
684.00
684.00
Open
683.00
683.00
Day's High
684.00
684.00
Day's Low
675.00
675.00
Volume
463,612
463,612
Avg. Vol
1,147,884
1,147,884
52-wk High
769.00
769.00
52-wk Low
540.00
540.00
About
Redefine International P.L.C. is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's segments include UK Retail, UK Hotels, UK Commercial, Europe and Other. The UK Retail segment consists of approximately six shopping centers and over five retail parks. The UK Hotels segment consists of approximately eight... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.36
|14.09
BRIEF-Redefine to raise stake in International Hotel Properties Limited
* Proposed acquisition of a further stake in International Hotel Properties Limited
BRIEF-Redefine International posts HY underlying eps of 1.35 pence
* For six months ended 28 february, underlying earnings per share of 1.35 pence, in line with guidance
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Are these 7%+ yielders a risk too far?
- Should you buy ~6% yielders Talktalk Telecom Group plc, Standard Life plc and Redefine International plc?
- Should You Plough Into In 6%+ Yielders Anglo American plc, Vedanta Resources plc, Redefine International PLC And Admiral Group plc?
- Are BAE Systems plc, Taylor Wimpey plc, Imperial Tobacco Group PLC And Redefine International PLC Four Of The Best Dividend Plays Out There?
- Should You Buy These 6%+ Yielders? Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Ladbrokes PLC And Redefine International PLC
- 5 High-Yielding Small-Cap Shares: De La Rue plc, John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld, KCOM Group plc, Redefine International plc and Tullett Prebon Plc