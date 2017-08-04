Edition:
United Kingdom

RPS Group PLC (RPS.L)

RPS.L on London Stock Exchange

287.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
287.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
195,657
52-wk High
303.75
52-wk Low
162.75

Chart for

About

RPS Group Plc is an international consultancy company. The Company provides independent advice upon the development and management of the built and natural environment; the planning and development of strategic infrastructure, and the evaluation and development of energy, water and other resources. Its segments include Built and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.29
Market Cap(Mil.): £670.65
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 224.30
Dividend: 4.80
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.35 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.75 10.90
ROE: -- 7.11 14.09

Latest News about RPS.L

RPS Group first-half profit rises 35 percent; expects to beat financial year estimates

Infrastructure and resources consultant RPS Group Plc reported a 35 percent rise in first-half profit and said it expects to modestly exceed market expectations for the full year.

04 Aug 2017

RPS Group H1 profit rises 35 pct; expects to beat FY estimates

Aug 4 Infrastructure and resources consultant RPS Group Plc reported a 35 percent rise in first-half profit and said it expects to modestly exceed market expectations for the full year.

04 Aug 2017
» More RPS.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More RPS.L Market Views