Edition:
United Kingdom

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.L)

RR.L on London Stock Exchange

934.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
934.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,723,510
52-wk High
994.50
52-wk Low
635.00

Chart for

About

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based engineering company. The Company is focused on power and propulsion systems. Its segments include Civil Aerospace, which is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of commercial aero engines and aftermarket services; Defence Aerospace, which is engaged in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): £16,924.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,840.59
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 63.91 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.86 10.90
ROE: -- 10.39 14.09

Latest News about RR.L

Cheaper rivals target Singapore's aviation maintenance sector

JAKARTA/BANGKOK Singapore, the dominant hub for aircraft maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) in southeast Asia, the world's fastest-growing aviation market, is under threat from low-cost rivals in nearby Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.

16 Oct 2017

Airbus CEO warns of significant fines over corruption probe

PARIS Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders reiterated on Friday the group could face significant fines as the result of UK and French corruption investigations into the use of middlemen in plane sales.

13 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-Airbus CEO warns of significant fines over corruption probe

PARIS, Oct 13 Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders reiterated on Friday the group could face significant fines as the result of UK and French corruption investigations into the use of middlemen in plane sales.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Inmarsat and Rolls-Royce sign ship energy management agreement

* INMARSAT AND ROLLS-ROYCE SIGN SHIP ENERGY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

21 Sep 2017

Billionaire Ratcliffe seeks British backing for Defender-style 4x4

LONDON An off-roader modelled on Land Rover's classic Defender could be rolling off British production lines if the owner of petrochemicals giant Ineos can win government backing for it.

19 Sep 2017

Billionaire Ratcliffe seeks British backing for Defender-style 4x4

LONDON An off-roader modeled on Land Rover's classic Defender could be rolling off British production lines if the owner of petrochemicals giant Ineos can win government backing for it.

19 Sep 2017

Power costs from UK mini nuclear plants similar to offshore wind - Rolls-Royce

LONDON Small-scale nuclear projects could deliver electricity to Britain for a similar cost as offshore wind, Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday, providing another potential option for a country struggling to get big nuclear projects off the ground.

12 Sep 2017

Power costs from UK mini nuclear plants similar to offshore wind - Rolls-Royce

LONDON, Sept 12 Small-scale nuclear projects could deliver electricity to Britain for a similar cost as offshore wind, Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday, providing another potential option for a country struggling to get big nuclear projects off the ground.

12 Sep 2017

BMW gears up to mass produce electric cars by 2020

FRANKFURT/MUNICH Germany's BMW is gearing up to mass produce electric cars by 2020 and will to have 12 different models by 2025, it said on Thursday, as traditional manufacturers race to catch up with U.S. electric car pioneer Tesla .

07 Sep 2017

BMW gears up to mass produce electric cars by 2020

FRANKFURT/MUNICH Germany's BMW is gearing up to mass produce electric cars by 2020 and will to have 12 different models by 2025, it said on Thursday, as traditional manufacturers race to catch up with U.S. electric car pioneer Tesla .

07 Sep 2017
» More RR.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More RR.L Market Views