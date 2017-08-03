Edition:
Randgold Resources Ltd (RRS.L)

RRS.L on London Stock Exchange

7,435.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
7,435.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
488,714
52-wk High
8,255.00
52-wk Low
5,410.00

Chart for

About

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company's activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.55
Market Cap(Mil.): £7,018.52
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 94.07
Dividend: 80.92
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Latest News about RRS.L

Randgold reports 53 percent rise in first-half profit, cash pile mounts

LONDON African gold miner Randgold on Thursday reported a 53 percent rise in half-year profit and a mounting cash pile, and said it was well on the way to developing projects that will position it for an eventual increase in demand.

03 Aug 2017

FTSE climbs to one-week high as BoE stays put; strong earnings help

MILAN, Aug 3 UK blue chips rose to a one-week high on Thursday after the Bank of England kept rates on hold, hitting the pound and lifting export-oriented stocks accordingly.

03 Aug 2017

Results help Next, Randgold shine on deflated FTSE; Convatec slumps

LONDON, Aug 3 Earnings drove the action on Britain's FTSE 100 on Thursday, though strong gains in retailer Next and miner Randgold Resources were not enough to offset weakness in banks, energy stocks and medical technology firm Convatec.

03 Aug 2017

Randgold CEO hopeful on resolution to Mali tax dispute

BAMAKO, July 26 Randgold Resources' chief executive said on Wednesday he was hopeful of resolving an 42 billion CFA Francs ($74 million) tax dispute with Mali's government and that the company continued to invest in its two mines in the West African country.

26 Jul 2017

Paulson & Co held SPDR Gold Trust shares steady Q1 2017 -filing

NEW YORK, May 15 Paulson & Co held its shares unchanged in the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund in the first quarter of 2017, when gold prices rallied nearly 10 percent, a 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.

15 May 2017

UPDATE 1-Randgold sticks to annual targets after Q1 hit by strikes

LONDON, May 4 Randgold Resources reported falls in first-quarter profit and production on Thursday hurt by labour strikes but the miner said it remained on track to meet its annual targets.

04 May 2017

Randgold first-quarter output, profit hit by strikes

LONDON, May 4 Randgold Resources said profits and production fell in its first quarter while costs rose due to a labour strike at two of its mines.

04 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

