RTL Group SA (RRTL.DE)
RRTL.DE on Xetra
64.09EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
RTL Group SA is a Luxembourg-based media group engaged in the operation of television and radio broadcasting services, television content production and distribution. It is structured into six segments, including Media Group RTL Germany, Groupe MSix, FremantleMedia, RTL Netherlands, RTL Belgium and French Radio. It owns... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.61
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€10,022.49
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|154.79
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|3.28
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.31
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.87
|14.09