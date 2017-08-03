Edition:
United Kingdom

Raging River Exploration Inc (RRX.TO)

RRX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.09CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.09 (-1.25%)
Prev Close
$7.18
Open
$7.20
Day's High
$7.29
Day's Low
$7.07
Volume
1,182,824
Avg. Vol
747,872
52-wk High
$11.76
52-wk Low
$6.25

Chart for

About

Raging River Exploration Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in oil and natural gas production, exploitation and acquisition in the Dodsland area of southwest Saskatchewan. The Company's area of operations is located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.39
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,729.75
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 231.25
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

Latest News about RRX.TO

BRIEF-Raging River Exploration Q2 production 22,015 boe/d

* Says achieved quarterly average production of 22,015 boe/d (91 pct oil), an increase of 38 pct

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Raging River Exploration announces land position in Duvernay shale

* Raging River Exploration Inc announces land position in duvernay shale, operations update and management update

05 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Raging River Exploration Q1 FFO per share C$0.31

* Raging river exploration inc. Announces first quarter operating and financial results, increases 2017 guidance and reaffirms credit facilities

09 May 2017
» More RRX.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates