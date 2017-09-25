Edition:
United Kingdom

RSA Insurance Group PLC (RSA.L)

RSA.L on London Stock Exchange

630.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
630.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,167,152
52-wk High
672.50
52-wk Low
511.00

Chart for

About

RSA Insurance Group plc is an international general insurer. The Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance products and services direct-to-customers. Its segments include Scandinavia, Canada, UK & Ireland, Central Functions and non-core. Its segments are based on geography and all are engaged in providing... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): £6,381.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,022.74
Dividend: 6.60
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.32 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.14 10.90
ROE: -- 9.78 14.09

Latest News about RSA.L

BRIEF-RSA Insurance says UK unit hurt by catastrophe losses in Q3

* RSA INSURANCE - "TRADING RESULTS FOR Q3 TO DATE HAVE BEEN POSITIVE, CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR TRENDS, ACROSS COMPANY WITH EXCEPTION OF UK BUSINESS SEGMENT"

25 Sep 2017

MOVES- Bordier & Cie, RSA Insurance Group, KPMG

Sept 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

14 Sep 2017

REFILE-MOVES-RSA France names new managing director

Sept 14 RSA Insurance Group Plc said on Thursday it has named Gaëlle Tortuyaux as managing director of RSA France.

14 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-UK to change personal injury payment rate in boost for insurers

* Jefferies analysts see legal hurdles (Adds detail of changes, RSA, analyst comment, updates shares)

07 Sep 2017

RSA profit beats target but dividend miss hits shares

LONDON A lower than expected dividend payment hit shares of British motor and home insurer RSA on Wednesday, making it the worst performer in the FTSE 100 index and overshadowing above-forecast first-half profit.

02 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-RSA profit beats target but dividend miss hits shares

* No special dividend, share buyback before 2018 - CEO (Recasts with more detail, analysts, share price, CEO)

02 Aug 2017

RSA H1 operating profit rises 15 pct to $475 mln

LONDON, Aug 2 British motor and home insurer RSA posted an above-forecast operating profit of 360 million pounds ($475.45 million) in the first half, led by strong performances in Canada and Scandinavia, it said on Wednesday.

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Insurer RSA H1 operating profit rises 15 pct to 360 mln stg

* Group underwriting profit of £222m, up 28% (h1 2016: £174m)

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Alliance Insurance Q2 profit falls

* Q2 NET PROFIT 10.4 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 11.9 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

01 Aug 2017

Insurer RSA picks Luxembourg for EU subsidiary

LONDON, June 5 British insurer RSA is planning a subsidiary in Luxembourg to act as the headquarters of its European Union operations following Britain's decision to leave the bloc, the firm said on Monday.

05 Jun 2017
» More RSA.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More RSA.L Market Views