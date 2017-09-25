RSA Insurance Group PLC (RSA.L)
630.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
630.00
--
--
--
--
3,167,152
672.50
511.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£6,381.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,022.74
|Dividend:
|6.60
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.32
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.14
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.78
|14.09
BRIEF-RSA Insurance says UK unit hurt by catastrophe losses in Q3
* RSA INSURANCE - "TRADING RESULTS FOR Q3 TO DATE HAVE BEEN POSITIVE, CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR TRENDS, ACROSS COMPANY WITH EXCEPTION OF UK BUSINESS SEGMENT"
MOVES- Bordier & Cie, RSA Insurance Group, KPMG
Sept 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
REFILE-MOVES-RSA France names new managing director
Sept 14 RSA Insurance Group Plc said on Thursday it has named Gaëlle Tortuyaux as managing director of RSA France.
UPDATE 2-UK to change personal injury payment rate in boost for insurers
* Jefferies analysts see legal hurdles (Adds detail of changes, RSA, analyst comment, updates shares)
RSA profit beats target but dividend miss hits shares
LONDON A lower than expected dividend payment hit shares of British motor and home insurer RSA on Wednesday, making it the worst performer in the FTSE 100 index and overshadowing above-forecast first-half profit.
UPDATE 2-RSA profit beats target but dividend miss hits shares
* No special dividend, share buyback before 2018 - CEO (Recasts with more detail, analysts, share price, CEO)
RSA H1 operating profit rises 15 pct to $475 mln
LONDON, Aug 2 British motor and home insurer RSA posted an above-forecast operating profit of 360 million pounds ($475.45 million) in the first half, led by strong performances in Canada and Scandinavia, it said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Insurer RSA H1 operating profit rises 15 pct to 360 mln stg
* Group underwriting profit of £222m, up 28% (h1 2016: £174m)
BRIEF-Alliance Insurance Q2 profit falls
* Q2 NET PROFIT 10.4 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 11.9 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO
Insurer RSA picks Luxembourg for EU subsidiary
LONDON, June 5 British insurer RSA is planning a subsidiary in Luxembourg to act as the headquarters of its European Union operations following Britain's decision to leave the bloc, the firm said on Monday.
Earnings vs. Estimates
