Rogers Sugar Inc (RSI.TO)
RSI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
6.29CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
$6.27
Open
$6.30
Day's High
$6.30
Day's Low
$6.26
Volume
75,027
Avg. Vol
189,870
52-wk High
$6.94
52-wk Low
$5.90
About
Rogers Sugar Inc. holds all of the common shares of Lantic Inc. (Lantic). Lantic is engaged in sugar business and operates as a refiner, processor, distributor and marketer of sugar products in Canada. As a sugar processor in Western Canada, Lantic supplies over 90% of the demand for refined sugar in that region. Lantic has two... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.69
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$665.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|105.73
|Dividend:
|0.09
|Yield (%):
|5.72
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-Rogers Sugar report Q3 adj net earnings per share $0.10
* Rogers Sugar Inc: interim report for the 3rd quarter 2017 results
BRIEF-Rogers Sugar to acquire premier growth platform in maple syrup for $160.3 mln
* Rogers sugar to acquire premier growth platform in maple syrup
BRIEF-Rogers Sugar qtrly earnings per share $0.05
* Rogers Sugar Inc interim report for the 2nd quarter 2017 results