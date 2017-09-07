Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RSTC.NS)
RSTC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
88.05INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.05 (+1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs87.00
Open
Rs87.45
Day's High
Rs89.75
Day's Low
Rs87.00
Volume
6,550,818
Avg. Vol
4,197,934
52-wk High
Rs106.40
52-wk Low
Rs40.60
About
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited is a fertilizer and chemical manufacturing company. The Company manufactures Urea, Complex Fertilizers, Bio-fertilizers, Micro-nutrients, water soluble fertilizers, soil conditioners and a range of Industrial Chemicals. The Company operates through the segments, including TROMBAY, THAL... (more)
|Beta:
|1.59
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs50,893.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|551.69
|Dividend:
|1.10
|Yield (%):
|1.19
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.41
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.55
|14.09
BRIEF-Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers issues commercial paper in favour of SBI
* Issued commercial paper for INR 2.75 billion on Sept 7, 2017, in favour of State Bank of India Source text - http://bit.ly/2waSne0 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers issued commercial paper for 1.80 bln rupees in favour of SBI
* Issued commercial paper for 1.80 billion rupees on 8th June, 2017, in favour of State Bank Of India