Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RSTC.NS)

RSTC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

88.05INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.05 (+1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs87.00
Open
Rs87.45
Day's High
Rs89.75
Day's Low
Rs87.00
Volume
6,550,818
Avg. Vol
4,197,934
52-wk High
Rs106.40
52-wk Low
Rs40.60

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited is a fertilizer and chemical manufacturing company. The Company manufactures Urea, Complex Fertilizers, Bio-fertilizers, Micro-nutrients, water soluble fertilizers, soil conditioners and a range of Industrial Chemicals. The Company operates through the segments, including TROMBAY, THAL... (more)

Beta: 1.59
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs50,893.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 551.69
Dividend: 1.10
Yield (%): 1.19

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.41 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.95 10.90
ROE: -- 3.55 14.09

BRIEF-Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers issues commercial paper in favour of SBI

* Issued commercial paper for INR 2.75 billion on Sept 7, 2017, in favour of State Bank of India Source text - http://bit.ly/2waSne0 Further company coverage:

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers issued commercial paper for 1.80 bln rupees in favour of SBI

* Issued commercial paper for 1.80 billion rupees on 8th June, 2017, in favour of State Bank Of India

08 Jun 2017
