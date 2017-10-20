Renishaw PLC (RSW.L)

Britain's Renishaw first-quarter revenue jumps on strong demand in Far East Precision engineering group Renishaw Plc posted a 26 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Friday as demand for its precision measuring devices increased in manufacturing hubs like the Far East.

