RattanIndia Power Ltd (RTNP.NS)
RTNP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
5.50INR
11:26am BST
5.50INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.05 (+0.92%)
Rs0.05 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs5.45
Rs5.45
Open
Rs5.50
Rs5.50
Day's High
Rs5.65
Rs5.65
Day's Low
Rs5.45
Rs5.45
Volume
3,048,333
3,048,333
Avg. Vol
3,342,467
3,342,467
52-wk High
Rs9.60
Rs9.60
52-wk Low
Rs5.40
Rs5.40
About
RattanIndia Power Limited is engaged in the business of dealing in power generation, distribution, trading and transmission and other ancillary and incidental activities. The Company is also engaged in setting up of power projects for generating, transmitting and supplying all forms of electrical energy. The Company is focused... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.85
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs16,388.78
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,952.93
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09