Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO.L)

Rentokil reports 13.7 percent rise in third-quarter revenue Rentokil Initial Plc , the British pest control and business services company reported on Thursday a 13.7 percent rise in underlying third-quarter revenue to 579.5 million pounds ($764 million), boosted by acquisitions.

Rentokil profit surges on gains from Haniel joint venture British support services company Rentokil Initial Plc said its pre-tax profit surged in the first-half, as the company gained from the disposal of businesses, including those transferred into the Haniel joint venture.

BRIEF-‍european Commission clears Rentokil-Haniel joint venture * ‍european Commission unconditional clearance: Rentokil initial joint venture with Haniel​