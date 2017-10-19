Edition:
Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO.L)

RTO.L on London Stock Exchange

321.60GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
321.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,075,924
52-wk High
322.80
52-wk Low
204.50

About

Rentokil Initial plc is a commercial pest control company. The Company is engaged in the provision of route-based services, which protect people and enhance lives. The Company's segments include Europe, UK & Rest of World, Asia, North America, Pacific, and Central and regional. The Company's business categories include Pest... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.58
Market Cap(Mil.): £5,581.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,837.33
Dividend: 1.14
Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Latest News about RTO.L

Rentokil reports 13.7 percent rise in third-quarter revenue

Rentokil Initial Plc , the British pest control and business services company reported on Thursday a 13.7 percent rise in underlying third-quarter revenue to 579.5 million pounds ($764 million), boosted by acquisitions.

19 Oct 2017

Rentokil profit surges on gains from Haniel joint venture

British support services company Rentokil Initial Plc said its pre-tax profit surged in the first-half, as the company gained from the disposal of businesses, including those transferred into the Haniel joint venture.

27 Jul 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (June 8)

BRUSSELS, June 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

08 Jun 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (May 31)

BRUSSELS, May 31 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

31 May 2017
