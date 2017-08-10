Rupa and Company Ltd (RUCL.NS)
RUCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
428.60INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.05 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs426.55
Open
Rs428.00
Day's High
Rs434.00
Day's Low
Rs427.10
Volume
30,713
Avg. Vol
151,617
52-wk High
Rs589.95
52-wk Low
Rs231.00
About
Rupa & Company Limited is engaged in the manufacture of knitted apparel, including hosiery. The Company offers textile, leather and other apparel products. It operates through garments and hosiery goods and related services segment. The Company provides a range of knitted garments from innerwear to casual wear. The Company... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs35,269.14
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|79.52
|Dividend:
|2.75
|Yield (%):
|0.62
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.20
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.63
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Rupa & Co June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 92.8 million rupees versus 154.9 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Rupa & Co says no proposal made on stake buy in Lovable Lingerie
* Clarifies on news item "Rupa looking to buy stake in Lovable"
BRIEF-India's Rupa & Co March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 235.2 million rupees versus 196.8 million rupees year ago