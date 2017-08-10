Edition:
United Kingdom

Rupa and Company Ltd (RUCL.NS)

RUCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

428.60INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.05 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs426.55
Open
Rs428.00
Day's High
Rs434.00
Day's Low
Rs427.10
Volume
30,713
Avg. Vol
151,617
52-wk High
Rs589.95
52-wk Low
Rs231.00

Chart for

About

Rupa & Company Limited is engaged in the manufacture of knitted apparel, including hosiery. The Company offers textile, leather and other apparel products. It operates through garments and hosiery goods and related services segment. The Company provides a range of knitted garments from innerwear to casual wear. The Company... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.04
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs35,269.14
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 79.52
Dividend: 2.75
Yield (%): 0.62

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

Latest News about RUCL.NS

BRIEF-India's Rupa & Co June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit 92.8 million rupees versus 154.9 million rupees year ago

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Rupa & Co says no proposal made on stake buy in Lovable Lingerie

* Clarifies on news item "Rupa looking to buy stake in Lovable"

19 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Rupa & Co March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 235.2 million rupees versus 196.8 million rupees year ago

26 May 2017
» More RUCL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates