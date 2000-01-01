Rushil Decor Ltd (RUSH.NS)
RUSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
938.95INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Rushil Decor Limited is engaged in the business of laminated sheets and other allied items, and medium density fiber board. The Company's segments include Decorative Laminated Sheets, Particle Board and Medium Density Fiber Board. Its brands include VIR Laminate, Signor and VIR MDF. Its products include Single Sided Or... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.59
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs13,890.86
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|14.51
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.05
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|46.09
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.93
|14.09