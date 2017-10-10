Robert Walters Plc (RWA.L)
588.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
588.50
--
--
--
--
120,975
605.00
316.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.52
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£398.78
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|74.54
|Dividend:
|2.75
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|39.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.33
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.57
|14.09
Recruiter Robert Walters raises full-year profit forecast again
British recruiter Robert Walters raised its full-year profit forecast for a second time, after it reported a 22 percent jump in quarterly net fee income.
Recruiter Robert Walters raises full-year profit forecast again
Oct 10 British recruiter Robert Walters raised its full-year profit forecast for a second time, after it reported a 22 percent jump in quarterly net fee income to a record high.
Robert Walters says banks continue hiring in London
Recruiter Robert Walters said banks continued to hire "significant numbers" of people in London, underpinning its confidence that jobs in the sector would not move to the continent anytime soon despite Brexit concerns.
UPDATE 2-Robert Walters says banks continue hiring in London
* Q2 UK net fee up 13 pct, domestic financial hiring up 10 pct
Robert Walters expects annual profit to beat market expectations
July 12 British recruiter Robert Walters said it expects profit before tax for the year to beat market expectations after it reported a jump in fee income in the second quarter.
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Should You Buy J Sainsbury plc, John Wood Group PLC & Robert Walters PLC On Monday?
- Why Robert Walters PLC And Ryanair Holdings Plc Are Flying Today
- Robert Walters PLC: An Alternative Play On The UK Economic Recovery
- 3 Shares The FTSE Should Beat Today
- 3 Shares The FTSE Should Beat Today
- The Week Ahead: Anite & Persimmon