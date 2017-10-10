Robert Walters Plc (RWA.L)

Recruiter Robert Walters raises full-year profit forecast again British recruiter Robert Walters raised its full-year profit forecast for a second time, after it reported a 22 percent jump in quarterly net fee income.

Recruiter Robert Walters raises full-year profit forecast again Oct 10 British recruiter Robert Walters raised its full-year profit forecast for a second time, after it reported a 22 percent jump in quarterly net fee income to a record high.

Robert Walters says banks continue hiring in London Recruiter Robert Walters said banks continued to hire "significant numbers" of people in London, underpinning its confidence that jobs in the sector would not move to the continent anytime soon despite Brexit concerns.

UPDATE 2-Robert Walters says banks continue hiring in London * Q2 UK net fee up 13 pct, domestic financial hiring up 10 pct