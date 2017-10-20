RWE AG (RWEG.DE)

RWE looking at Uniper's gas and coal-fired plants - source DUESSELDORF, Germany RWE is casting its eye over rival energy utility Uniper's gas and coal-fired power plants in Germany, the Benelux countries and in Britain, a person familiar with the matter said.

RWE likely to target Uniper assets after Fortum takeover: sources FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF Germany's RWE is likely to buy Uniper assets that Fortum sells after the Finnish firm's planned 8.05 billion euro ($9.5 billion) takeover rather than launch a counterbid, investors and M&A sources said.

Innogy to spend 1.2 billion euros on e-mobility, solar, glass fibre FRANKFURT Innogy , Germany's largest energy group by market value, will spend up to 1.2 billion euros (£1.06 billion) on e-mobility, photovoltaics and glass fibre networks by 2019, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Once fringe players, Swiss traders grab $10 billion slice of LNG market LONDON Swiss trading houses are muscling in on the global market for liquefied natural gas, until now the preserve of energy giants, and expect to grab a $10 billion (£7.55 billion) share of the rapidly growing business this year.

Kurdistan pays $1 billion to Dana Gas, partners to settle London case LONDON Iraq's Kurdistan region will immediately pay $1 billion (773.57 million pounds)to UAE-based Dana Gas and its partners to settle a long-running London court case, the two sides said on Wednesday.

