RWE AG (RWEG_p.DE)

RWEG_p.DE on Xetra

16.10EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.10 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
€16.20
Open
€16.26
Day's High
€16.34
Day's Low
€16.07
Volume
69,778
Avg. Vol
86,105
52-wk High
€16.34
52-wk Low
€8.28

RWE AG (RWE) is a holding company. The Company is a supplier of electricity and natural gas in Europe. The Company is engaged in production of lignite and electricity generation from gas, coal, nuclear and renewables, to energy trading and distribution, and the supply of electricity, gas and other solutions. The Company's... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.79
Market Cap(Mil.): €11,727.11
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 614.75
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.69 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.85 10.90
ROE: -- 18.08 14.09

Latest News about RWEG_p.DE

RWE looking at Uniper's gas and coal-fired plants - source

DUESSELDORF, Germany RWE is casting its eye over rival energy utility Uniper's gas and coal-fired power plants in Germany, the Benelux countries and in Britain, a person familiar with the matter said.

20 Oct 2017

RWE likely to target Uniper assets after Fortum takeover: sources

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF Germany's RWE is likely to buy Uniper assets that Fortum sells after the Finnish firm's planned 8.05 billion euro ($9.5 billion) takeover rather than launch a counterbid, investors and M&A sources said.

13 Oct 2017

Innogy to spend 1.2 billion euros on e-mobility, solar, glass fibre

FRANKFURT Innogy , Germany's largest energy group by market value, will spend up to 1.2 billion euros (£1.06 billion) on e-mobility, photovoltaics and glass fibre networks by 2019, it said in a statement on Thursday.

21 Sep 2017

Once fringe players, Swiss traders grab $10 billion slice of LNG market

LONDON Swiss trading houses are muscling in on the global market for liquefied natural gas, until now the preserve of energy giants, and expect to grab a $10 billion (£7.55 billion) share of the rapidly growing business this year.

12 Sep 2017

Kurdistan pays $1 billion to Dana Gas, partners to settle London case

LONDON Iraq's Kurdistan region will immediately pay $1 billion (773.57 million pounds)to UAE-based Dana Gas and its partners to settle a long-running London court case, the two sides said on Wednesday.

30 Aug 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

14 Aug 2017
