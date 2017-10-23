Renewi PLC (RWI.L)
RWI.L on London Stock Exchange
103.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
103.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
103.80
103.80
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,683,844
1,683,844
52-wk High
109.00
109.00
52-wk Low
78.25
78.25
About
Renewi plc, formerly Shanks Group plc, is a waste-to-product company. The Company operates through five business divisions: Netherlands Commercial, Belgium Commercial, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams and Municipal. The Netherlands Commercial division is engaged in collecting, sorting, treating and recycling commercial and household... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.89
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£855.83
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|799.84
|Dividend:
|2.10
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.35
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.75
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.11
|14.09